LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — City vaccination sites starting Monday will expand their eligibility to align with the county’s public health guidance, the Los Angeles Mayor’s office announced.

“Our vaccination program has weathered many challenges, but we have made it clear that nothing will interfere with our mission to deliver this life saving vaccine to Angelenos as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Mayor Garcetti. “Opening eligibility to more groups of essential workers will save more lives and accelerate our recovery. We are encouraged to hear commitments for more vaccines coming from our federal and state partners, and stand ready to scale up our operations so we can end this pandemic.”

The online portal will be updated Monday to allow those in Tier 1B to make first dose appointments. Tier 1B will comprise of the following:

(1) Persons 65 years and older

(2) Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors:

• Education and childcare

• Public Schools (K-12)

• Independent Schools

• Charter Schools

• Daycare and Early Childhood Education

• Contracted Educational Support Staff

• Junior Colleges

• Colleges & Universities

(3) Emergency services

• Police/law enforcement officers

• National Security

• Corrections officers and workers

• Courts/Legal Counsel & Prosecution

• Campus and school police

• Rehabilitation and Re-entry

• Federal law enforcement agencies

• Police, Fire and Ambulance Dispatchers

• Security staff to maintain building access control and physical security measures

• DCFS, APS (workers physically responding to abuse and neglect of children, elderly and dependent adults)

(4) Food and agriculture

• Food service workers

• Food manufacturing workers

• Grocery store workers

• Animal agriculture workers including those involved in veterinary health

• Farm workers

• Veterinarians

• Food and Agriculture-associated port and transportation workers

For more information, or to check your eligibility, click here.