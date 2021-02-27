LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the greenlight to Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Gavin Newsom says California has already begun ordering doses of Johnson & Johnson and the approval paves the way for the FDA to grant Emergency Use Authorization.
"The role of this vaccine is important because, just as a country, we need more than two vaccines," said Dr. Kenneth Kim of Johnson & Johnson. Kim is a Southern California doctor who is also a principal investigator on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial.
“Where it fits a really good niche is that this was a one-dose regimen, whereas the two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, which have already been approved are two-dose regimens,” Kim said.
The FDA confirms that J&J's vaccine is slightly less effective that the Moderna and Pfizer shots overall, but showed 85 percent efficacy against severe illness and complete protection against COVID-19 deaths 28 days after getting the shot.
Dr. Kim says people with garden-variety allergies should not have any serious side effects.