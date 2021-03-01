SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement aimed at getting most public schoolchildren back in classrooms by the end of March.
Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could get up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31.
To get the money, schools must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade.
RELATED: LAUSD Opens COVID Vaccine Site At SoFI Stadium Monday For Education Staff Only
However, districts in counties with coronavirus case numbers low enough within a specific classification level must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus one grade each in middle and high school.
The proposal does not require staff and students to be vaccinated. Districts are not required to have agreements with teachers’ unions.
RELATED: Teachers, Food Workers Now Eligible To Get Vaccinated In LA County
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)