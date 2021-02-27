LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Monday, Los Angeles County will expand access to the coronavirus vaccine to more essential workers.

The move will mean that the vaccine will be available to hundreds of thousands of county residents who will be able to make an appointment to get the much-needed shot in the arm.

The vaccine starting Monday will be available to individuals who fall with Phase 1B, which includes educators, emergency service workers, and food and agriculture workers. Such places the county on par with neighboring counties already offering the vaccine to those specific sectors.

The county has sites dedicated to certain groups. Proof will be required by individuals seeking the vaccine to show that they work within the eligible sector. Such will require identification of one’s name with photo ID and the employer’s name as well. Other information can be found here related to the proof of eligibility requirements.