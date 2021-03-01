INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District Monday will open a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site at SoFi Stadium specifically for all L.A. County education employees, this on the same day that all teachers countywide became eligible to receive the vaccine.
The site at Hollywood Park was first announced in mid-February. It will be staffed by LAUSD nurses and healthcare professionals, with assistance from Anthem Blue Cross and Cedars-Sinai.
According to a news release, it will have the “capacity to administer thousands of vaccines daily for education staff.”
It's unclear exactly how many doses were on hand Monday.
All LAUSD campuses remain closed to in-person instruction. LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner has repeatedly said that schools will not reopen until teachers and staff are vaccinated.
Last week, Beutner said he hopes to have preschools and elementary schools reopen for in-person learning by April 9.