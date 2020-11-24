LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A judge Tuesday denied a request from a major restaurant industry group which would have prevented Los Angeles County from imposing a ban on outdoor dining.

The California Restaurant Association went before a L.A. County Superior Court judge Tuesday morning requesting a court order that would prevent L.A. County from suspending outdoor dining.

The request was in response to a modified public health order issued Sunday that prohibits restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars from providing in-person outdoor dining due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, all eateries in L.A. County will only be able to offer take-out, drive-thru and delivery services. The outdoor dining ban will last for a period of at least three weeks.

In its request, the CRA demanded that the L.A. County Public Health Department provide specific medical and scientific evidence as to why outdoor dining should be halted before doing so.

On Tuesday, the judge denied CRA’s request to delay the ban, but still left the door open for CRA to pursue more legal action on the issue.

Attorney for the CRA argued that the shutdown was coming at a terrible time for many restaurants which had been planning to serve customers special holiday meals outdoors. The group also claimed that only 3% of all COVID-19 cases had been linked to restaurants.

“There is some indication that in-home dining poses a greater risk than outdoor dining at a restaurant,” CRA attorney Dennis Ellis told reporters after the hearing. “So naturally, we were a little surprised that restaurants would be singled out at this time.”

The ruling comes as the L.A. County Board of Supervisors was set to debate the issue Tuesday. Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Monday that she opposes the ban on in-person dining and said it could “devastate local businesses and employees.”

Barger also argued that closing outdoor dining could create the unintended consequence of prompting more private gatherings.

The board will also discuss whether to institute a new safer-at-home order.

The city of Pasadena, which has its own public health department, announced Monday that it will not go along with the county’s ban on in-person outdoor dining, but instead will allow it to continue.

L.A. County recorded 6,124 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 370,636. The county’s five-day average of new COVID-19 cases surpassed the 4,500-mark Monday. L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported last week that a safer-at-home order would be issued if that happens.

Meanwhile, California public health officials implemented a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew order for all 41 purple-tier counties, which includes every county in Southern California. It began on Saturday and will last through at least Dec. 21.

Under the order, all gatherings, movement and non-essential work is now allowed between those hours. Residents are, however, allowed to do such things as go to the grocery or drug store, walk their pets or pick up takeout.