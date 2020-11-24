LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 3,692 new cases of coronavirus and 51 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 374,134 cases and 7,497 deaths.

The number of new deaths reported Tuesday was the highest daily total reported since Sept. 9.

Of the 51 new deaths, 18 people were over the age of 80, 19 were between the ages of 65 and 79, 12 were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one was between the ages of 30 and 49. Forty-one people who died had underlying health conditions.

The health department also reported COVID-19 hospitalizations were continuing to accelerate at an “alarming” speed with 1,575 hospitalized as of Tuesday — 26% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Two weeks ago, there were 888 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

“The increases in cases and hospitalizations must slow to avoid overwhelming our hospitals and healthcare staff, and save lives,” the department said in a release.

Health officials again urged people to stay home as much as possible and limit going out to essential trips only for the next two to three weeks to slow the spread of the illness and save lives.

“Staying home as much as possible, always wearing face covering securely over your nose and mouth when out and avoiding being near anyone not in your household are the simple actions that slow the spread of COVID-19,” the department said. “Public Health urges residents to connect virtually with friends and family members you do not live with.”

With testing results available for more than 3.6 million people, the county’s overall positivity rate — which had been holding steady at 9% for several weeks — had increased to 10%.