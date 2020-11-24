LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Kibare family was picking up some last minute pies Tuesday night for the Thanksgiving holiday.

They’re planning to celebrate with a close bubble of friends they have seen throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wouldn’t meet any new people, kind of just keep it to maybe just six people that we typically — well, it would be like three households — sitting out on a patio, so maybe that will cover it,” the mother said.

Just last week, Los Angeles County health officials said Thanksgiving gatherings were allowed as long as they were limited to three households, held outside and did not last more than two hours.

But now, public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer is telling people to cancel those plans and asked the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to approve new restrictions — as COVID-19 cases continue to surge faster than ever.

“At this point in time, our metrics are the most alarming metrics we have ever seen,” she said.

On Wednesday, the supervisors are scheduled to discuss a proposal banning all gatherings — even those held outdoors — of people not in the same household.

“The risk at this point is that overwhelming the healthcare system is now a very real possibility,” Ferrer said.

None of the supervisors responded to multiple requests for comment on the proposal.

But, for some who know the toll COVID-19 can take, the boards’ decision will not impact them since they’ve already made the decision to cancel their plans.

“We’ve actually lost friends and, you know, family members,” Brenda Casas said. “We’ve had friends and family in the hospital, so we’re aware that it’s here.”

Casas said she hopes to see her friends and family next year when it’s safe for everyone.

“I want to see them this year, and it’s more important for me to see them next year and the year beyond than this year,” she said.

If the board approves the proposed restrictions, the only gatherings allowed would be outdoor church services and outdoor protests — though they would both have to adhere to social distancing and face covering guidelines.