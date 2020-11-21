LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Saturday, a limited “stay-at-home” order will go into effect requiring gatherings, movement and non-essential work to stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for 41 California counties in the purple tier.

The order is in effect until December 21.

But California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said there are still some things people can do after the curfew. Residents can go to the grocery or drug store, walk the dog, and pick up takeout at restaurants after 10 at night.

“I can still go to the grocery store at 11 at night to pick up milk and eggs if that’s what I need,” said Ghaly during a press conference Thursday.

Ghaly then gave a personal anecdote about his dog taking longer to walk.

“My dog doesn’t walk very well, it’s hard to get around the block, so yes, I can walk my dog at 11 p.m. if that’s the tradition and routine,” he added.

But some people in North Hollywood were confused about the new rules.

“What happens between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. that makes it worse or more dangerous?” Asked Greg Ajalat, who was eating lunch outside Friday afternoon. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Other people in the area, like Nadia Mishchenko-Sachs, were also questioning the curfew.

“If you go home, you’re going to sit on one couch all together and be even closer,” she said.

Virtually all Southern California counties are in the purple tier, including Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, and San Diego County.

The State has issued a new order that will go into place on Saturday at 10 p.m. and applies to L.A. County. Californians in affected counties are asked to stay home except for essential activities between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Read more at https://t.co/bwZcAf2qh7. pic.twitter.com/qinkspSbSp — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) November 20, 2020

The stay-at-home order comes after Los Angeles County declared a business curfew. Restaurants, breweries, wineries, bars, and all other non-essential retail establishments must close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“For restaurants that close their front door at 10 p.m., it doesn’t mean the back door that does takeout and delivery is closed,” said Ghaly.

But some restaurant owners said closing at 10 at night is too early to make the revenues they are used to.

“After 10 p.m. is when we make a lot of our money,” said Chauncy, a host at Patrick Molloys in Hermosa Beach. “Usually on the weekend, especially when we’re opened on the weekends until 1 a.m., cutting off our most busy time is going to be hard for every part of this.”

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, hospitalizations due to COVID have increased from an average of about 900 to well over 1,000 per day since the beginning of November.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

“It’s not just about our own personal COVID risk,” said Ghaly. “But the risk we infer on everyone around us.”

If average hospitalizations reach more than 1,750 per day, additional restrictions would be put into place in Los Angeles County, prompting restaurants, breweries, wineries, and bars to go back to takeout service only.