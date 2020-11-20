SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a limited “stay-at-home” order Thursday afternoon requiring gatherings, movement and non-essential work to stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in all California counties in the purple tier.

There are currently 41 California counties in the purple tier including Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego County.

The new orders will take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday. They will remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

Newsom said the restrictions are in light of unprecedented spikes in COVID-19 cases across California.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said after 10 p.m. residents can still go to the grocery or drug store, walk dogs, and get takeout from restaurants.

Chad Gordon, manager of Mister O’s said he doesn’t quite understand the new curfew.

“All it’s gonna do is force more people to go on unemployment, because I’m gonna furlough another five people next week,” he said.

On the weekend, the restaurant can make up to 25% of its profit between 10 p.m. and midnight, Gordon said.

“I don’t understand it completely, especially since I’ve been following all of the guidelines,” he said.

Ghaly said the curfew is just an extra level of security in an effort to prevent more restrictions.

“This is our highest number to date at 11,478 cases in the state for November 18,” said Ghaly. “We must put up our guards more than we usually do.”

Ghaly said when customers at dining establishments are eating and drinking, it is important to keep masks down for as short a period of time as possible.

He also asked people to limit activities where it is difficult to keep a distance, such as playing board games at home or talking in a break room at work.

“These immediate actions will help reduce community spread, protect individuals at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, and prevent the state’s health care delivery system from becoming overwhelmed,” said Acting State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica S. Pan in a statement.

The order is similar to the public health order issued for California in March but only applies to counties seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations.

“We were the first state to do a stay-at-home order in March,” said Ghaly. “We didn’t experience a radical rise like other states. Just like then, today’s actions will help us flatten our curve in a very important and urgent way.”