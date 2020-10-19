LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Universal CityWalk and Cal State Northridge were added Monday to a list of venues that will serve as voting centers for the November election.

Both locations will open on Saturday and stay open through the Nov. 3 election. Residents can cast ballots at any vote center in the county, regardless of where they live.

The vote center will be located in the Jurassic Parking structure, and free parking will be provided.

More than 100 vote centers across the county will be opening Oct. 24, with another 650 opening Oct. 30.

Various large-scale venues have been designated as vote centers for the upcoming election in an effort to provide safe locations for people to cast ballots while maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, venues including Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Staples Center, the Forum, Long Beach Convention Center, the Hollywood Bowl and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the downtown Music Center have announced they will serve as vote centers.

In hopes of avoiding long lines on election day, residents are being urged to cast their ballots early, either by visiting a vote center, voting by mail or dropping ballots in drop boxes located across the area.

In addition to helping prevent long lines, election officials say voting early will also help speed the process of ballot-counting.

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, a tally of all vote-by-mail ballots — including those deposited in drop boxes — received prior to election day will be released within 30 minutes of the polls closing at 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A short time later, a tally will be released of all in-person ballots cast at vote centers ahead of Nov. 3.

The rest of election night will be tallies of ballots cast on election day.

Voters can find maps of drop-off ballot boxes and vote centers in Los Angeles County online.

The map of vote centers and their availability can be found here while locations of drop-off ballot boxes can be found here.

