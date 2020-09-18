LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center will serve as a county voting center for the Nov. 3 general election, officials announced Friday.

L.A. County residents can vote in person or drop off a mail-in ballot at the location beginning on Oct. 30 and running through Election Day.

“I want this to be the most accessible, convenient, hassle-free election for voters in L.A. County history, and that means giving voters options of how and where to vote,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said. “The Long Beach Convention Center is a landmark that Long Beach residents are familiar with, and it is going to be a great option for those voting in-person or dropping off their ballot this fall.”

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia threw his support behind the move, adding that the convention center is an ideal space to host large events.

“It is fitting that they have also offered their space for safe and accessible voting this election year,” he said.

Every California voter will be sent a mail-in ballot this year. Those who vote by mail can track their ballot using an online tool.

L.A. County voters can also cast their ballots in person, or drop off their mail-in ballot at any of the county’s ballot drop boxes or voting centers.

Voters can check their registration status and find more information online. The deadline to register to vote to be mailed a ballot is Oct. 19.

Some voting centers will be open starting Oct. 24. All voting centers, including the Long Beach Convention Center, will open on Oct. 30.

Voting centers will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

