LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. County Registrar-Recorder, and California Secretary of State announced Thursday that Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the upcoming presidential general election.

The team has also partnered with LeBron James, David Price and More Than A Vote “to encourage voter turnout.”

“The Dodgers Stadium voting site is a joint effort between the Dodgers and More Than A Vote, a non-profit coalition of Black athletes and artists — including the L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James and Dodger pitcher David Price — working together to educate, energize and protect young communities of color by fighting the lies and systemic, racist voter oppression that stands in the way of Black voices being heard,” the team said in an online statement.

The site will be accessible with free parking to any registered voter in Los Angeles County over a five-day period with operational details to be announced at a later date, the team said.

The site will also follow all CDC ad Public Health guidelines regarding social distancing.

The Dodgers are the first team in Major League Baseball to make their stadium available for voting.

Dodger Stadium is currently being used as the county’s largest COVID-19 test site.