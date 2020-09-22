INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Voters in the general election will be able to cast their ballots on the grounds of the brand new SoFi Stadium.

The L.A. Chargers and Rams announced Tuesday that SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park will be turned into a vote center from Friday, Oct. 30, through Tuesday Nov. 3.

The center will be located in the NFL Trailer on the grounds of the stadium.

Hours will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Election Day, where it will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“This is a touchdown for democracy,” said L.A. County Registrar Dean C. Logan in a statement. “Partnering with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Los Angeles Rams to host a vote center in such a large, visible location demonstrates the spirit of community and a shared commitment to make sure all voters have access to cast a ballot in 2020.”

SoFi Stadium isn’t the only major landmark serving as a polling place.

Staples Center, the home of the Lakers and Clippers, will also be a voting center, as will 150 L.A. Unified School District schools.

The Hollywood Palladium and the Wiltern, two of the most iconic music venues in L.A., will also be voting centers, as will the Long Beach Convention Center.

The Rams christened the new $5 billion SoFi Stadium on Sept. 13 when they kicked off their NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys, albeit without fans.

The 70,000-seat stadium is part of a new 298-acre entertainment complex located on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack. It was developed and funded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.