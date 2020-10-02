LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein — who earlier this year was charged with sexually assaulting three women in the Los Angeles area — is now accused of raping two more women, L.A. prosecutors announced Friday.

The 68-year-old Weinstein has been charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office reports.

One woman was raped by Weinstein between September 2004 and September 2005 at a hotel in Beverly Hills, the DA alleges, while the second was sexually assaulted on two different occasions between November 2009 and November 2010.

In total, Weinstein is now charged with sexually assaulting five women in the L.A. area.

In February, a New York City jury found Weinstein guilty of raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcing a sex act on Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006. He was sentenced in March to 23 years in prison for those crimes.

Weinstein is currently being held at the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, NY.

Weinstein’s extradition to L.A. to face the local charges has been delayed due to the coronavirus. In July, the DA filed court papers to move forward with the extradition.

An extradition hearing is set for Dec. 11 in Buffalo.

In early January, the L.A. County DA charged Weinstein with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents at hotels over a two-day period in February 2013.

Then in April, the L.A. County DA charged Weinstein with sexually assaulting a third woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010.

More than 75 women have come forward publicly to accuse Weinstein of misconduct following media reports beginning in October 2017 about his treatment of women with whom he worked. A number of actresses — including Uma Thurman, “Sopranos” star Annabella Sciorra and Rose McGowan — have accused Weinstein of rape.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey said in a statement Friday. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

Weinstein faces a maximum sentence of up to 140 years in state prison if convicted as charged.