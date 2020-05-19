LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Disgraced former film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s extradition back to Los Angeles to face charges of sexually assaulting multiple women at local hotels has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A spokesperson with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to CBS2 Tuesday that coronavirus has delayed the processing of paperwork in the extradition and its unclear when he will be brought back.
The 68-year-old Weinstein is currently being held at the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, NY.
In February, a New York City jury found Weinstein guilty of raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcing a sex act on Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006. He was sentenced in March to 23 years in prison for those crimes.
In early January, meanwhile, the L.A. County DA charged Weinstein with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents at hotels over a two-day period in February 2013.
Then in April, the L.A. County DA charged Weinstein with sexually assaulting a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel back in 2010.
More than 75 women have come forward publicly to accuse Weinstein of misconduct following media reports beginning in October 2017 about his treatment of women with whom he worked. A number of actresses — including Uma Thurman, “Sopranos” star Annabella Sciorra and Rose McGowan — have accused Weinstein of rape.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors expelled Weinstein when the allegations surfaced. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA, also terminated his membership, as did the Producers Guild of America.
Weinstein won an Oscar in 1999 as a producer of best-picture winner “Shakespeare in Love.” His companies have also been distributors of Oscar winners “The Artist,” “Chicago,” “The King’s Speech” and “The English Patient.”