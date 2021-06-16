LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein can be extradited back to Los Angeles to stand trial for sexual assault, a New York judge ruled Tuesday.
Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York while awaiting trial on multiple charges in Los Angeles. It’s unclear when a trial would take place.READ MORE: UC Schools Likely To Require Students, Staff To Be Vaccinated To Return In Fall
However, Weinstein’s attorneys are asking a Los Angeles judge to block the transfer until he is “medically fit.” In a court filing, Weinstein’s attorneys say he is in urgent need of care to save his eyesight, and that treatment could take months to complete.READ MORE: Judge Rejects BB Gun Freeway Shooting Suspect Jesse Rodriguez's Request For Reduced Bail
Weinstein’s extradition back to Los Angeles had already been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Dozens of women accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault since a New York Times investigation reported substantial allegations of sexual misconduct over decades and paying settlements to make accusers go away. Dozens of actresses were among those who leveled allegations against Weinstein, including Kate Beckinsale, Cate Blanchett, Cara Delevingne, Rose McGowan, Julianna Margulies, Angelina Jolie, Lauren Holly, Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, Heather Graham, Lupita Ngyong’o, Gwyneth Paltrow, Aishwarya Rai, Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek.MORE NEWS: Report: Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard May Miss Rest Of Jazz Playoff Series Due To Knee Injury
Many of those allegations were deemed past the statute of limitations. He was ultimately tried for raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and for forcing a sex act on Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006.