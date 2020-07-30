LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it has filed court papers to move forward with the extradition process to bring imprisoned former film producer Harvey Weinstein back to Los Angeles where he is facing sex-related charges involving three women.

According to the D.A.’s office, a hearing date on the temporary custody request is expected to be set in New York — where Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison term after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women — though it was not immediately clear how soon the transfer would be completed if approved.

Weinstein has been charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by use of force and two counts of sexual battery by restraint. The criminal complaint against Weinstein alleges the crimes occurred in Los Angeles County between May 2010 and February 2013.

Weinstein, 68, was initially charged Jan. 6 for alleged crimes involving two women. The charges related to the third woman were filed in May.

“We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a written statement when the May charges were filed. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.”

The D.A.’s office said Weinstein could face up to 29 years in prison if convicted as charged.

The announcement of the extradition paperwork comes one day after a three-judge panel from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court’s decision ruling that Ashley Judd could pursue a sexual harassment claim against Weinstein.

In the suit, Judd alleges that Weinstein defamed and retaliated against her, though a lawyer for Weinstein denied the claims.

“The most minimal investigation of the events will show that Mr. Weinstein neither defamed Ms. Judd nor hindered or interfered with her career, and certainly never retaliated against her and indeed had nothing to retaliate for,” Phyllis Kupferstein said. “Instead, Mr. Weinstein championed her work and approved her casting for two of his movies.”

Judd was one of the first women to come forward with harassment allegations against the disgraced film producer.

