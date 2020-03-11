



– Following his 23-year prison sentence in New York City on sexual assault charges Wednesday, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will likely extradited to Los Angeles to face similar allegations here.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reported Wednesday morning that it had begun the extradition process of the 67-year-old Weinstein to face charges that were filed back in January.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23-years in prison Tuesday morning after being convicted last month of raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcing a sex act on Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006, according to CBS New York.

A jury found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. However, he was acquitted of three other counts: two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of first-degree rape.

On Jan. 6, the L.A. County DA’s office charged Weinstein with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents at hotels over a two-day period in February 2013.

Weinstein was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

The charges are the result of an investigation launched by a 2017 task force to review multiple sexual abuse allegations against several major entertainment industry figures, including Weinstein.

No arraignment date has been set.

More than 75 women have come forward publicly to accuse Weinstein of misconduct following media reports beginning in October 2017 about his treatment of women with whom he worked. A number of actresses — including Uma Thurman, “Sopranos” star Annabella Sciorra and Rose McGowan — have accused Weinstein of rape.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors expelled Weinstein when the allegations surfaced. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA, also terminated his membership, as did the Producers Guild of America.

Weinstein won an Oscar in 1999 as a producer of best-picture winner “Shakespeare in Love.” His companies have also been distributors of Oscar winners “The Artist,” “Chicago,” “The King’s Speech” and “The English Patient.”

