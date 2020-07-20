LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Movie fans excited to see the Christopher Nolan epic “Tenet” will have to wait longer still.
Warner Bros. confirmed Monday that Tenet’s theatrical release date is being postponed indefinitely, according to Variety.
This marks the fourth such delay for the movie, which was scheduled to be released in mid-July.
The film was initially slated to come out July 15. That was delayed two weeks to July 31. It was delayed again to Aug. 12 before the latest delay.
The surge in coronavirus cases has forced struggling movie theater chains nationwide, such as AMC, to delay their reopening and, as a result, has all but canceled the blockbuster summer season which was supposed to be partially rescued by major tentpoles such as “Tenet” and Disney’s “Mulan.”
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom initially gave permission for production to resume and movie theaters to reopen on June 12, but at the discretion of each county.
L.A. County did not given its theaters the green light to reopen.
It didn’t matter, however, because Newsom was forced to reverse course. On July 1, he ordered movie theaters in 19 counties, including L.A., to close again for at least three weeks because of the spike in cases.