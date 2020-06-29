LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The world’s largest movie exhibition chain announced Monday it will delay reopening its roughly 600 movie theaters nationwide as coronavirus rates continue to rise across Southern California and the rest of the nation.
AMC Theatres initially announced its plan earlier this month to reopen theaters by mid-July, but the chain now says it will open 450 theaters on July 30.
AMC noted that its theaters will cap capacity at 30%, although in California, public health officials have limited capacity to 25% or a maximum of 100 attendees.
Initially the company said that all employees must wear masks, but guests would only be “strongly encouraged” to do so in states where it wasn’t required.
AMC later reversed course following “an intense and immediate outcry” from customers and said it would require all its guests to wear masks.
Earlier this month, the chain reported a staggering $2.2 billion in losses since the pandemic began.