SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) – California will require 19 counties – including Los Angeles Orange, and Riverside – to shutter their indoor businesses for at least three weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom announced the move Wednesday after hinting that he will tighten coronavirus restrictions for California’s nearly 40 million residents as a COVID-19 surge has counties rushing to close down bars and beaches ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The closure affects indoor operations in certain business sectors — including restaurants, wineries and cardrooms — for the next three weeks in all counties that have been on the state’s “watch list” for at least three days for the following counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside.

The full list of affected businesses includes restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and family entertainment, zoos, museums, and cardrooms.

Tribal casinos are not impacted by the order.

In addition, all state beach parking lots in Southern California will be closed for the holiday weekend, along with all state beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Newsom said he’s also putting together a multi-agency “strike team” comprised of CAL-OSHA and other agencies to enforce health order closures at businesses in affected counties.

California has confirmed close to 223,000 infections, a nearly 50% increase over two weeks ago that has been driven in part by the state’s ability to now test more than 100,000 people per day. But more concerning to officials is the steady growth in COVID-19 hospitalizations – a 43% increase in the past two weeks.

On Tuesday, Newsom said the state will be more aggressive in enforcing public health orders.

“If you’re not going to stay home and you’re not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce – and we will,” Newsom said.

“You’ve got to keep people from congregating,” agreed Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco. But he said it’s up to the public to heed social distancing.

“Just because it’s summer and they feel like having a barbecue with all their friends, it can’t be that way,” Rutherford said. “I don’t know how one legislates that.”

Many smaller retailers facing yet another shutdown could now end up facing bankruptcy – or worse.

“For some of our more independent retailers, if they have to shut down, many of them probably won’t open,” said Rachel Michelin, president of the California Retailers Association. “They barely made it through what was it, 10 weeks that we were closed? That was hard … I don’t know that they will make it.”

Last week, Newsom asked Imperial County to impose more restrictions after hospitals in the county near the U.S.-Mexico border had so many patients they had to transfer some to nearby facilities. On Monday, the county Board of Supervisors approved a plan that would close parks and force some businesses to shut down in-person shopping.

