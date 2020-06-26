LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of Hollywood’s biggest summer tentpole releases – intended to mark the return of the movie theater industry from its coronavirus-imposed hiatus – has been delayed yet again.
Warner Bros. announced Thursday that the release date for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” has been pushed back to Aug. 12.
The film was initially slated to be released on July 15. That was then delayed two weeks to July 31 before the latest delay.
“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing ‘Tenet’ to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.
The news also calls into question the release date for Disney’s “Mulan,” which is still scheduled for July 24.
Last week, Regal Cinemas announced it would begin reopening its theaters on July 10, while AMC announced it would begin reopening July 15. However, there has been a large uptick in coronavirus cases across California and a large swath of the U.S. over the past few weeks that could throw those plans into flux. California’s hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have been steadily increasing.
While California public health officials gave the OK for movie theaters statewide to reopen earlier this month, Los Angeles County itself has not yet given permission for its theaters to reopen. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that he also would not be giving permission for theaters to reopen.