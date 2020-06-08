LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Movie theaters in California are being given the green light to reopen with limitations beginning June 12.
According to state guidance published Monday, theaters are recommended to limit attendance to 25 percent of theater capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower.
Indoors theaters are also asked to consider implementing a reservation system to limit the number of attendees, designate arrival times, establish directional entry and exit into theaters, and reconfigure, close, or otherwise remove seats from use to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between attendees.
Members of the same household are able to sit together but should maintain distance from other households.
Face coverings are also recommended for those entering and exiting theaters, at the concession stand, and whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained.
The state also suggests theaters use disposable or washable seat covers that are easy to clean.
A full list of guidelines can be found at covid19.ca.gov.