NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Two Newport Beach lifeguards have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the closing of the city’s beaches for this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
City officials were alerted Wednesday that two seasonal lifeguards had tested positive, and everyone exposed has been referred for testing and quarantine, according to Newport Beach spokesman John Pope.
Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill has called for an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. to discuss the idea of closing the beaches on the peak beach day of July 4, and possibly before and after the holiday at the discretion of the city manager.
California has seen an alarming spike in COVID-19 infections since Memorial Day, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the indoor operations of restaurants, movie theaters and other sectors in 19 counties to close immediately. Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and Laguna Beach, have already announced they would close their beaches this holiday weekend.