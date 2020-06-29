LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All beaches, piers, bike paths and beach access points in Los Angeles County were ordered closed for the Fourth of July weekend due to the surge in coronavirus cases, officials said Monday.

The order takes effect Friday morning and extends through Monday, July 6. Beach parking lots will also be closed.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies with the Malibu/Lost Hills Station Beach Team will be patrolling the beaches throughout the weekend. The sheriff’s department early Tuesday morning provided CBSLA with the following statement:

“The LASD will enforce parking closures and traffic on Pacific Coast Highway during the holiday weekend for areas that fall within our jurisdiction. As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we will continue seeking voluntary compliance and educating the public.”

The announcement was first made Monday afternoon on the Lost Hill’s Sheriff’s Station Facebook page. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn later confirmed the move.

“Due to rising COVID-19 cases all (county) beaches will be closing again temporarily this weekend, July 3rd through 6th,” Hahn tweeted. “We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend.”

Under the order, it will be illegal to trespass at the affected locations, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, officials said.

Beaches fully reopened on June 11 after they were shut down in the early days of the coronavirus emergency. Just last week, the Santa Monica Pier reopened after having been closed for more than three months.

Earlier Monday, county officials announced a daily record of 2,903 newly confirmed cases and 22 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 100,772 total cases and 3,326 deaths.

Fireworks displays will also be banned over the holiday weekend.