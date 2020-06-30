LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Laguna Beach City Council has voted unanimously to close the city beaches on July 4.
The announcement follows Los Angeles and Ventura County’s orders to close county beaches over the holiday weekend.
The fireworks display at Laguna Beach has also been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Laguna Beach Police Department Sgt. Jim Cota tweeted the cancelation saying, “Sorry for the bad news but it’s for the best this year.”
— Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) June 30, 2020
The city of Thousand Oaks also announced they would not be partaking in their annual Fireworks Spectacular.
The ongoing pandemic has prompted the cancellation of other in-person fireworks shows including:
- Americafest in Pasadena
- Grand Park + Music Center in Downtown LA
- Marina Del Rey’s 4th Of July Fireworks Show
- Hollywood Bowl’s 3-night Fireworks Spectacular with the Beach Boys
- KABOOM! 2020 at the Fairplex in Pomona
- The Crescenta Valley High School Fireworks show in La Crescenta
- July 4 at Mt. Rubidoux and La Sierra Park in Riverside
- Duarte’s Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular
- Newport Beach’s annual fireworks display