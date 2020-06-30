VENTURA (CBSLA) — Beaches and beach parking in Ventura County will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend due to a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said Tuesday.

The beaches will be closed from 5:00 a.m. on July 3 through July 6 at 5 a.m. to prevent crowding that results in the spread of COVID-19.

Parking lots and restrooms will also be closed.

“Ventura County beaches will be closing this three-day weekend. Parking along the beaches will be closing as well,” said Ventura County Public Health’s Dr. Robert Levin.

“We have been accused of not closing bars. We should be praised. We don’t have to close our bars because we were cautious and never opened bars to the degree that other counties did. The State has asked that bars that don’t serve food be closed,” Levin said.

The move comes a day after Los Angeles County announced it would be closing all beaches, piers, bike paths and beach access points beginning July 3.

On Memorial Day, San Buenaventura Beach in Ventura drew a steady stream of visitors as Ventura police officers patrolled the beaches.

Also Tuesday, Ventura County reported 186 new cases bringing the total to 2,926 and 46 additional deaths.