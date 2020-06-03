LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In a moment of solidarity Tuesday afternoon, several National Guard troops took a knee alongside protesters in Hollywood, one of several George Floyd protests which took place across the Southland.
The soldiers took a knee for several minutes, prompting applause and praise from the protesters. It came after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also took a knee with protesters in downtown L.A. Tuesday morning.
People are ecstatic! pic.twitter.com/WmvlQdr5Re
— Sophia Lee 소현 (@SophiaLeeHyun) June 2, 2020
Hundreds of National Guard troops were deployed to the region over the weekend after protests in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica descended into looting. It marks the first time that guard troops were sent to L.A. since the Rodney King riots in 1992.
Hollywood’s protest, which began at around noon and drew thousands of people, remained peaceful. However, several protesters were taken into custody after 6 p.m., when the L.A. County curfew order took effect.
Among those arrested were protesters who spelled out “BLM,” for Black Lives Matter, on a rooftop.
They were arrested on curfew violation charges and loaded onto detention buses at the intersection of Van Ness and Maplewood avenues. It’s unclear how many people were taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Chief Chief Michel Moore reported earlier Tuesday that 2,700 people have been arrested by the LAPD since the protests began.