HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A group of students and hundreds of other people gathered in Hollywood Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Shortly after noon, the gathering had split into two marches of at least several hundred people, both still peaceful.

One group marched to Las Palmas and turned south, while another group was headed east on Hollywood Boulevard.

As one group turned onto Sunset Boulevard, they passed a Rite Aid that was hit by looters Monday night. Tuesday’s protesters emphasized that they did not want any looting or unrest but rather make their points in a peaceful manner.

A heavy police presence was on hand monitoring the situation, as the marchers continued circling blocks in the Hollywood area.

The protestors stated they planned to march all day and into the night, as long as they were allowed.

Drivers could be seen supporting the group from their vehicles.

On Monday, rapper YG announced he would be holding a protest Tuesday saying, “LA meet me. Hollywood Blvd & Vine tomorrow Tuesday 12 noon BLM – George Floyd. All positive vibes tomorrow. No looting!”

By Tuesday, the rapper announced he had canceled the after being told, “my protest was not safe and that people could get hurt or shot.”

“I’m not trying to get any of my people hurt or shot so I’m gonna cancel today,” the rapper said, pledging to “come back bigger and better on the part of Black Lives Matter.”

It was not immediately clear if the protests were linked or coincidentally scheduled for the same time at the same location.