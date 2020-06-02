Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police have arrested more than 2,700 people – including nearly 200 for looting and acts of violence – since the protests over George Floyd’s death began last week.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said about 2,500 of the arrests were for failure to disperse or breaking curfew.
Moore also said 66 LAPD vehicles have been damaged, seven of which were burned.
While many of the protests across Southern California and nationwide have remained peaceful, looting and rioting have occurred near many of the protest sites, most recently in Van Nuys, Hollywood and Santa Monica.
Hollywood starting at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.