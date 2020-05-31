Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Guard was in place Sunday evening in support of the LAPD as protesters gathered on the steps of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles despite a countywide curfew order.
The National Guard were deployed to the L.A. area overnight Sunday hours after protests denouncing the deadly arrest of George Floyd turned into vandalism, fires, and looting.
Officials Sunday night announced all Los Angeles Superior Court courthouses will be closed Monday “in the interest of public safety”.
