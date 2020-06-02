Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Curfew orders are in effect for the Southland again Tuesday with more protests being held across the region.
Here is a complete list:
- Los Angeles County: Runs from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. It applies to all incorporated and unincorporated areas. However, it does not apply to those voting in the special elections for the city of Commerce or the El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera.
- Santa Monica: Begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday and runs through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
- Beverly Hills: Begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday and runs through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. People are prohibited from being on public streets, sidewalks, alleys, parks or any public place.
- Torrance: The curfew goes from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.