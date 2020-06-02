NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On Challenge Cup: 'It's Extremely Exciting'The National Women's Soccer League Players Association vice president discussed the league's plans for return with the Challenge Cup.

LA Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer: 'Can't See Anybody Agreeing To Reopen Arenas Or Concert Venues In Foreseeable Future'The Clippers owner expressed pessimism that fans will be allowed in the stands anytime soon.

NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks Out Against Death Of George FloydNBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a social and political activist throughout his career, most recently defending nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.