WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The famous Beverly Center on Friday will become the latest mall in Los Angeles County to reopen to in-store shoppers for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in mid-March.
The mall announced that several of its stores will open their doors beginning at 11 a.m.
Several of the Beverly Center’s stores and restaurants had already been open, but for curbside pickup only.
L.A. city and county officials gave permission for all retailers to reopen for in-person shopping beginning Wednesday. On Thursday, Citadel Outlets and the Glendale Galleria became the first malls in the county to reopen.
Several malls in Orange and Riverside counties reopened earlier this week, including the Brea Mall, the Outlets at Orange and The Shops at Mission Viejo, Ontario Mills and Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon.
Several stores are implementing new safety protocols such as limiting the number of customers allowed inside, one-way aisles and requiring employees to undergo temperature checks before they can begin work.