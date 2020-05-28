



– Citadel Outlets will reopen its doors to shoppers beginning Thursday with new physical distancing and safety measures in place.

Stores have been asked to limit the number of guests in stores, create one-way aisles, offer contactless payment methods and implement frequent cleaning routines. In addition, 18 stores currently offer curbside pickup.

“Basically, we gave notice to all of our tenants that we were allowed to reopen within the guidelines of the CDC…The stores will be responsible for what goes on inside their actual spaces,” Citadel Outlets General Manager David Blagg told CBSLA Thursday.

The shopping center has also implemented additional safety measures including more frequent sanitizing efforts in common areas and all high-touch areas such as food court tables, door handles, and bathrooms.

Plexiglass shields at customer service centers, contactless bathroom amenities, and hand sanitizer stations have also been placed throughout the center.

All seating has been rearranged six-feet apart and distancing reminder decals are placed at areas and stores that may have lines. All center employees are also required to wear face coverings, test their temperatures daily, and follow hygienic practices.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.