



— Restrictions are being eased in Los Angeles County and shoppers can now go inside of stores, but things may look a little different heading back to your favorite shops.

The owner of Stay Home Friend Shopping Gift Gallery in Burbank is making some changes to her store now that Los Angeles County officials have allowed retailers to reopen for in-person shopping beginning Wednesday.

She wasn’t ready to welcome back customers just yet but is preparing now for a Saturday reopening.

“We were always kind of a smaller store with a ton of stuff to look at. We are going to be a much more special store, with probably fewer things to look at,” said owner Amanda Vernon.

Vernon says the shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 closed her other store in Highland Park. She hopes her Burbank location will survive.

“I’m kind of excited that though it’s scary to open your doors, we’re going to use every precaution,” Vernon said.

All retail establishments — whether a store like Vernon’s or a store in a mall — have to adopt L.A. County’s COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing, wearing masks, and operating at 50% capacity.

“One person at a time, we had already thought of doing appointments, so it will kind of actually feel more like that,” said Vernon.

Southland malls are also getting ready to welcome back in-store shoppers.

Westfield Shopping Centers announced they’ll be reopening this weekend and next week with modified hours. The Glendale Galleria will be back to business Thursday at 11 a.m.

The Citadel Outlets also reopens Thursday with new physical distancing and safety measures. The Americana in Glendale was ready for shoppers Wednesday.

At the Empire Center in Burbank, some major retailers next door were still closed.

Vernon believes reopening her store is progress, but she knows she’ll have to make adjustments to stay in business.

“It’s just a different world and I don’t think overnight, it will ever be like it was,” she said.