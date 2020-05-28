Comments
GLENDALE (CBSLA) – One of the busiest malls in the San Fernando Valley is back open for business – sort of.
The Glendale Galleria reopened Thursday for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown, with new measures in place for visitors and employees alike.
Hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, social distancing messaging and frequent cleanings have been implemented at the mall.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, Finish Line, Journey’s and In-N-Out are among the limited number of stores that have reopened.
The food court seating area remains closed, but takeout is available for those restaurants that choose to reopen.
Valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels remain closed until further notice.
The Galleria will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.