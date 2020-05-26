LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Retail stores in Los Angeles County are inching closer to welcoming back customers for in-person shopping, a county supervisor said Tuesday.
According to Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County is “right on the cusp” of meeting state guidelines that would allow the stores to reopen.
The comment came as Barger argued that the county should help individual cities get state approval to reopen businesses rather than Los Angeles County as a whole.
Meanwhile, counties across California including Ventura, Orange, and San Bernardino counties received state approval Tuesday to allow hair salons, barbershops, and other grooming stores to reopen, albeit under “serious modifications”.
Los Angeles County was not among the 47 counties listed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as being eligible for reopening, but county supervisors indicated those restrictions will be lifted soon.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)