MALIBU (CBSLA) – The easing of restrictions in Los Angeles County continued Friday, with the city of Malibu announcing it was reopening all its parks to the public Friday.
The city reported that Malibu Bluffs Park, Legacy Park, Las Flores Creek Park, Trancas Canyon Park and Dog Park and Malibu Equestrian Park had reopened beginning at noon.
“It is important for the mental and physical wellbeing of our community to be able to enjoy outdoor recreation, relaxation and sports, fresh air, and the natural beauty that we cherish in Malibu, so I am very happy that we are able to open our City parks today,” Mayor Karen Farrer said in a statement.
Similar to the requirements in all other parks, trails and beaches in L.A. County, visitors must wear cloth masks whenever in the vicinity of others and physical distancing guidelines are in effect. No team athletics or group activities are allowed.
People can only use the parks with members of their own households.
All L.A. County beaches reopened Wednesday after having been closed for several weeks, although their parking lots remain closed. All golf courses and nearly all L.A. city and county parks and trails reopened last weekend.