



– Mayor Eric Garcetti’s executive order requiring Angelenos to wear masks at all times while outside appears to also be in place for county beaches.

Using the hashtag “#BYOM” for “Bring Your Own Mask”, Los Angeles County posted a reminder on Instagram that any beachgoers are “required to wear a mask when not in the water.”

Garcetti’s updated safer-at-home order makes masks a requirement for all Angelenos, except for small children and those with disabilities. The mayor announced the new rule at his Wednesday briefing.

“As long as you’re not doing a solitary activity, or with your own household, put that mask on, always now, and that is a requirement,” Garcetti said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the order would be enforced, but some Southland residents have gotten into disputes and even fistfights over mask-wearing rules, most recently

two homeless men who were arrested earlier this month after they refused to wear masks inside a Target store in Van Nuys.

A statement to CBSLA from Garcetti’s office read: “While we have made real progress, this virus is still deadly and we’re learning important lessons on how to safely live and work with it. Now, we’re requiring most Angelenos to wear face coverings because they can make an enormous difference in protecting the health and safety of our community.”

While mask guidelines remain in place for L.A. County, sheriffs in Riverside and San Bernardino counties indicated they would not be enforcing any mask mandates prior to both counties easing their respective rules.

Face coverings are required in Orange County for essential business employees and are recommended for wearing while out in public.