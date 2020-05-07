LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With stay-at-home orders beginning to ease Friday, all L.A. County parks will indeed be open on Mother’s Day, this after officials had previously said they would be closed.
Local, community and regional county parks will be open beginning Sunday for “passive use” activities, including walking, jogging and leisure time, The L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed Wednesday night.
Social distancing will be in effect and no group gatherings will be allowed.
The county’s four botanical gardens, however — Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens and Virginia Robinson Gardens — will be closed Sunday and remain closed indefinitely.
Meanwhile, all L.A. County golf courses and hiking trails will reopen beginning Saturday.
Beginning Friday, florists, toy stores, book stores, clothing stores, sporting goods stores and music stores in L.A. County will also be allowed to open for curbside pickup only.
Mayor Eric Garcetti laid out a similar reopening plan for the city of L.A. Wednesday.
All this comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this week that the state will begin moving into the second phase of his four-phase reopening plan, which involves reopening businesses and workplaces that are deemed low-risk because they can easily enact social distancing guidelines.