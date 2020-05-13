LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Surfers flocked to Malibu and other Los Angeles County beaches Wednesday as they reopened for active use under phase one of the county’s plan.

Surfers and other beachgoers, who had been banned from the water for nearly two months, were happy to return for active use.

“The waves have been really great, the water has definitely warmed up there’s some south, southwest swell in the water so it has been super fun,” said surfer Mary Barbour.

Other activities were also permitted Wednesday like swimming, walking, and running.

The news of reopening brought travelers from all over the region, including a family from Eastvale in Riverside County.

“I mean we are just happy to get out of the house, to be honest,” said Cynthia Gallardo. “We’ve all been quarantined in the house.”

Vehicles could be seen lined up and down Pacific Coast Highway.

“We got so lucky,” said Gallardo. “We really did because there was no parking when we first showed up.”

Some activities are still not permitted at the beaches including sunbathing, biking, and volleyball.

Face masks and social distancing are also still required.

“It kinda sucks a little because you don’t get to sit out and enjoy it and just look at the water, but at least you can get in the water and get some exercise in,” said Gallardo.

Beaches in South Bay had a similar scene Wednesday with people using the beach to exercise.

“I think that the reopening of the beach is just gonna bring a lot of people, a lot of crowds to the beach so its gonna be really interesting to see what happens after this weekend,” said Barbour.

Phase one is expected to last six weeks. The next phase will include strands reopening and sunbathing.

Large groups will still be prohibited.