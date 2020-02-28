Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A crane appears to have collapsed at the SoFi Stadium under construction in Inglewood.
The crane collapse into an open parking area just before 8 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. No injuries were reported.
SoFi Stadium will be home to the Rams and Chargers, and is scheduled to open this summer.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.