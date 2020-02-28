CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Crane Collapse, Inglewood, Inglewood News, SoFi Stadium


INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A crane appears to have collapsed at the SoFi Stadium under construction in Inglewood.

(credit: CBS)

The crane collapse into an open parking area just before 8 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. No injuries were reported.

SoFi Stadium will be home to the Rams and Chargers, and is scheduled to open this summer.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

Comments

Leave a Reply