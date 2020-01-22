



— SoFi Stadium, the upcoming 70,000-seat home of the Rams and Chargers, is on track for its July opening date with more than 85% of construction work done.

The Inglewood stadium, with an estimated cost of just under $5 billion, will be the most expensive in NFL history.

“I don’t think there will be a stadium built like this for a really long time,” Michael Badgley, Chargers kicker, said. “This place is too beautiful. They did an outstanding job.”

The stadium’s signature feature, dubbed the Oculus, is a double-sided halo-shaped video board suspended over the field that can be seen from any vantage point in the stadium. And a translucent roof will cover the stadium and an adjacent pedestrian plaza, though the sides of the stadium will be open.

Built on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack, the stadium is the centerpiece of the Hollywood Park redevelopment plan that also includes an open-air shopping and entertainment complex.

“The NFL always said, ‘To get it right in Los Angeles, you had to have one of the biggest and the best in the right location,'” Kevin Demoff, Rams COO, said. “Sitting right here in the heart of Los Angeles in Inglewood, the city of champions, this has always been the epicenter of sports.”

SoFi Stadium will hold year-round sports and entertainment events and will be the host of Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship game in 2023 and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.