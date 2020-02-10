INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — WrestleMania 37 is coming back to Los Angeles for the first time since 2005, when it hits SoFi Stadium in March of 2021.
The pro wrestling and pop culture extravaganza will happen March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium, the WWE announced Monday.
#WrestleMania 37 will go Hollywood when it emanates from @SoFiStadium in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021! pic.twitter.com/r3OWRNYddl
— WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2020
LA last hosted WrestleMania in 2005 at the Staples Center, but the event has been held at football stadiums each year since 2007.
But SoFi Stadium won’t be the only LA venue to host wrestling fans in 2021. “Friday Night SmackDown,” “NXT TakeOver” and “Monday Night Raw” will be broadcast from Staples Center – about 11 miles away — in the week leading up to WrestleMania. Meanwhile, WrestleMania Axxess, the WWE’s interactive fan festival, will be at the Los Angeles Convention Center, along with the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
SoFi Stadium is set to open this summer, but its first-year calendar is starting to fill up. Taylor Swift will play the first big music concert at the stadium, which will also host Guns N’ Roses the following month.
The stadium will be home to both the Rams and the Chargers, and Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in February of 2022.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)