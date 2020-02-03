CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — It’s not the jungle, it’s the new SoFi Stadium, and Guns N’ Roses will be the first rock band to welcome music fans when it opens this summer, promoters announced Monday.

The reunited band will play on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the new stadium, which will be the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

The stadium, which is scheduled to open in July, is the centerpiece of the $5 billion Hollywood Park project. It’s being built along South Prairie Avenue, between West Manchester Boulevard and West Century Boulevard.

Original band members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan announced a reunion tour in 2016 and have since played more than 150 shows worldwide.

