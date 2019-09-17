



– Pop megastar Taylor Swift will open Inglewood’s new $2.6 billion SoFi Stadium with two shows next summer.

Swift Tuesday announced the details of her much-anticipated 2020 world tour, which will see her play SoFi Stadium on July 25-26 which she has dubbed “Lover Fest West.”

Her July 25th show will be the first event for SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. Swift will also be the first female artist ever to open an NFL stadium.

Along with L.A., her only other tour stop in the U.S. will be at Foxboro Stadium in Massachusetts, the home of the New England Patriots. She’ll also be playing shows in Europe and South America.

The 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium will be part of a new 300-acre entertainment complex located on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack. It was developed and funded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke. The Rams and Chargers will begin play there in the fall of 2020.

