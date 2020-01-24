



– Rapper YG was arrested early Friday morning on robbery charges in a police raid at his Chatsworth home.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was taken into custody when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at his home at around 4 a.m. in the 22000 block of Zaltana Street.

The sheriff’s department did not provide any details on the criminal allegations.

The rapper is scheduled to perform at a tribute for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle Sunday at the Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

Back on the night of July 3, 2019, a Cadillac Escalade registered to YG was involved in a deadly gun battle and pursuit with L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies which wound its way from Compton to Inglewood. An innocent 65-year-old man was struck and killed by the crossfire on a Compton street during the running gunfight. It’s unclear if he was killed by gunfire from the suspects or the deputies.

One suspect was captured, but another is believed to have escaped.

YG has claimed he was not involved in the chase, stating he was in a Hollywood recording studio at the time.

A few weeks later, on July 18, deputies raided a Hollywood Hills home being leased by YG. One person was arrested and several people more detained. YG was not home at the time.

YG is currently being held at the downtown L.A. Men’s Central Jail on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.