



— An SUV that led Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in a chase that turned into a deadly shootout is registered in the name of rapper YG, authorities confirmed Monday.

A 2018 black Cadillac Escalade is reportedly a company car registered in the name of Keenon Jackson with an address in Sherman Oaks, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials. Keenon is the rapper known as YG.

Detectives, however, would not comment further on YG or the vehicle because of the ongoing criminal investigation into the deputy-involved shooting that wound its way from Compton into Inglewood late last Wednesday night that killed an innocent bystander.

On Twitter, YG says he was not involved in the chase or shooting and was in a Hollywood recording studio until past midnight on the Fourth of July.

I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened! — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) July 5, 2019

The chase started when a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a suspected drunk driver in the black Escalade now known to be registered to YG. Shortly after the pursuit started, someone inside the Escalade began firing at deputies with a high-power assault rifle, authorities. Deputies returned fire at the corner of Spruce Street and Aranbe Avenue.

The running gun battle continued on into Inglewood, where a sheriff’s helicopter continued the pursuit. Someone on the passenger side of the SUV fired several shots at the helicopter, then abandoned the SUV and ran off on foot.

During the search, one of the suspects was taken into custody. Authorities said at the time one suspect was still outstanding and no assault rifles were found in the SUV.

One deputy suffered a graze wound to his arm and shoulder.

A man was found at Spruce Street and Aranbe – the intersection where deputies first opened fire on the Escalade – with multiple gunshot wounds. Ricky Cornell, 65, of Compton, was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear if Cornell was killed by gunfire from the suspects or the deputies.