



— A warrant was served Thursday at the home of rapper YG in connection to a police pursuit and shootout that killed an innocent bystander.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department descended on a large home in the Hollywood Hills before 10 a.m. Thursday. YG was apparently not home when detectives arrived.

Helicopter footage from Sky 2 showed detectives walking in through a shattered glass door and several cars in the circular driveway, including a red sports car that had been covered with a white sheet. It’s not clear why the vehicle was covered.

The search was conducted in connection with a police pursuit and deadly shootout with deputies on July 3. The suspects led deputies in a chase from Compton into Inglewood that turned into a running gun battle. Ricky Cornell, 65, was found dead of a gunshot wound at one of the scenes where shots were fired, and authorities say he was not involved with the chase or the shootings.

The Cadillac Escalade that the suspects were in was registered to Keenon Jackson, the legal name of YG. YG tweeted he knew nothing about the pursuit or shooting, and that he was in the studio that night until well after midnight.